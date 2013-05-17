HELP.org Providing Bitcoin Donation Support

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- HELP.org,a new web site, provides free assistance for accepting Bitcoin donations. Bitcoin is a decentralized Internet currency with no central authority. It works by users sharing a transaction database via peer-2-peer connections. Due to the decentralized nature of the system there are no restrictions like a bank or traditional payment system impose. The traditional systems are often expensive, impractical or impossible to use in some parts of the world. Bitcoins can be sent to anyone, anywhere in world with very low fees at any time of day or night.



According to HELP.org's mascot, Milly Bitcoin, there has too much focus on investment issues and illegal activities related to Bitcoin. This often causes one of the primary uses of Bitcoin to be overlooked. "Bitcoin is ideal for small donations and payments with its low fees, lack of restrictions, and no disputes or 'chargebacks' that can cost the seller $35 or more for each incident. When someone makes a small donation or low cost purchase they are often unconcerned with filing disputes so those costs are eliminated."



"Anyone, anywhere in the world can set up a Bitcoin address and start accepting payments in a matter of minutes without the need for a bank. This could be a lifesaver for someone cut off from the international banking system."



HELP.org, from Atlantic City Bitcoin, offers free support for Bitcoin users from a certified computer security professional (CISSP). New Bitcoin users have expressed a need for short, concise videos and explanations designed to get them up and running fast. Many don't want to watch a 40-minute lecture on economics and technical details just to pay for a 99 cent song. Short 1-2 minute videos are produced that focus on specific tasks. As inquiries are answered, solutions are also placed in a knowledge base so other users have access to the information.



HELP.org covers Bitcoin donations support. MillyBitcoin.com offers the "Ask Milly Bitcoin" service covering all aspects of the new currency. CointText.com - Information for the Bitcoin Age has longer articles. Atlantic City Bitcoin also operates the Bitcoin Information Center at http://Bitcoins.info offering news, blogs, videos, media contacts, and references.



All services are 100% free and do not require a registration.



http://HELP.org

http://MillyBitcoin.com

http://CoinText.com

http://Bitcoins.info