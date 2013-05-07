ForexMinute.com Now Providing Customizable Bitcoin News Widget for Websites and Blogs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Providing the current topics and news from the Bitcoin domain, ForexMinute Bitcoin News Widget is an attractive tool which fits right into one’s website/blog with its adjustable width and height. The widget looks appealing and adds value to the financial websites and blogs.



A spokesperson from ForexMinute.com further says, “The Bitcoin News feeds are customized so you can stay ahead of the latest development as they come out of the wires. The widget provides you with all the latest happenings in bitcoin market, including the current Bitcoin exchange rates, charts, fundamental trends, etc. amongst others.”



The spokesperson further adds “The basic idea to provide such tools is to help the forex investors understand the dynamics of the markets and global economic system. The easy accessible news widget, without a doubt, is a great way to source minute to minute information from the Bitcoin market. Also, the efficient tools allow traders to forecast the Bitcoin trends.”



Other than Bitcoin News Widget, ForexMinute also provides brokers with a range of other tools, including exchange rates tool, profit and loss calculator, pivot point calculator, RSS feeder, Fibonacci calculator tool along with, ForexMinute’s News and Blog Widgets.



