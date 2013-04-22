ForexMinute Now Providing Minute-to-Minute Bitcoin News

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Emerging as a new online currency and a most suitable option for trading, Bitcoin is an anonymous, peer-to-peer, electronic payments system. With its rising popularity among the traders around the world, ForexMinute.com has made sure to provide every kind of information to ensure a profitable Bitcoin exchange trade.



A spokesperson from ForexMinute.com further enlightens traders of this new and innovative trading technique. He says, “Bitcoin is a currency trading platform in which digitally signed bitcoins are sold and purchased at a variable price of the currency. Generally 1 BTC is traded between $100 and $260.”



Speaking further about ask/bid tables, the ForexMinute spokesperson quotes the excerpt from a renowned bitcoin trading website. It says “All currencies are relative to whichever currency has the highest volume, which is based on said currencies current market price in bitcoin. Every trade is in one pool and in fact, is not separate currency markets. This allows users the added benefit of trading in "the greater market" -in currencies they understand- while not limiting them to smaller currency markets.”



With Bitcoin news introduced at ForexMinute.com, traders can now access Bitcoin review, tools, platforms, fundamental and technical analysis, and much other resourceful information to make profitable trades.



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading forex education tools, so they can visit their leading forex portal whenever it suits them.



For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com or call +1 800 758 5780



You can have the ForexMinute newsletter delivered to you each trading day. Simply sign up today. You will be kept up to date on the latest financial news market action. It’s free and simple -http://www.forexminute.com/newsletter.