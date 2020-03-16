Bitcoin Payment Market to Witness Massive Growth by CoinsBank, BitGive Foundation, Bitpagos

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Bitcoin Payment Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Bitcoin Payment Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Evolve Markets Ltd. (United Kingdom), CoinsBank (United Kingdom), Bitaccess (Canada), iFinex Inc (China), Bitfury Group Limited (United States), BitGive Foundation (United States), bitpagos (United States), BitPay (United States), Bitpesa (Kenya), Bitspark's (China) and Blockstream Corporation Inc (Canada)



Bitcoin payment is a digital payment currency that utilizes cryptocurrency (a digital medium of exchange) and peer-to-peer (P2P) technology to create and manage monetary transactions as opposed to a central authority. Bitcoin can also be bought on exchanges, or directly from the other people via marketplaces. Bitcoin cash and Bitcoin are secure currencies for the internet. The market of the bitcoin payment is rising due to the growing need for a decentralized and secure digital payment system, but there is some aspect which can hamper the market due to lacking in the awareness of the market. The research analyst at AMA estimates Bitcoin Payment market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 7.42%



Market Drivers

- Rising Need For A Decentralized And Secure Digital Payment System

- The Booming Economy And Growing Disposable Income

- Easy Transaction Process

- Growing Acceptance By Different Industry Verticals



Market Trend

- Technologies In Finance Are Being Implemented To Create Innovative Products

- Growth In Mill bitcoin



Restraints

- Lack of Supervisory Control On The Transactions

- Complex To Use



Opportunities

- Rising Trust Among The Globe For Bitcoin Payment Owing To High-Security Offered By Cryptography



To comprehend Global Bitcoin Payment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Bitcoin Payment market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Bitcoin Payment, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400



Global Bitcoin Payment

By Type: Bitcoin exchanges, Remittance services, and payment, Wallet services

By Application: Banking and financial services, Entertainment and media, Others

Denominations :Bitcoin (BTC), Millibitcoin (mBTC), Microbitcoin (uBTC), Satoshi)



Global Bitcoin Payment Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Chapter Six: Global Bitcoin Payment - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Bitcoin Payment, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

