Bitcoin Set to Heat Up Miami

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Rich in potential and steeped in controversy, bitcoin is a radically new kind of money that operates without governments or banks. Already available and in limited use, bitcoin has recently become a hot topic thanks to intense value-fluctuations, political pressure and surging media attention.



In response to these changes in the bitcoin landscape, the North American Bitcoin Conference (NABC) intends to bring focus to the divergent bitcoin community that now includes enthusiasts, speculators, business-users and politicians. To ensure hard-hitting outcomes, speakers will include Roger Ver, Charlie Schrem, Tony Gallippi and Charlie Lee amongst others.



As part of its mission to grow bitcoin use, the NABC will also offer workshops targeted at merchants, and act as a forum for vendors, exhibitors, and recent bitcoin startups to share their latest innovations and inform discussions. In addition, regulators, banks and government officials will be on hand to lead panel discussions that are light on fluff and heavy on content.



About Bitcoin

Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Bitcoin is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Bitcoin and everyone can take part.



For tickets and the most up-to-date news visit: btcmiami.com



Contact details from here down.



Moe Levin

Organizer

moe@btcmiami.com

http://www.btcmiami.com