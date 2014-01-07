Bitcoin Sniper Robot Review - Start Making Up to $9,380 Daily on Auto Pilot

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Bitcoin Sniper Robot has been developed by Alex Wright. Bitcoin trading has been becoming popular amongst traders and investors. Alex Wright has made a video presentation in which he talks about how he making a killing with his Bitcoin Sniper software. He logs into his Bank of America bank account live in the presentation and shows an amount of $1,264,314 that he claims he made in 1 year. He also logs into his trading account and shows an amount of $106,342.65 claiming that he made this much money in just 2 weeks. Alex Wright says that he is making upto $10K daily with his Bitcoin Sniper Robot.



Through various exchanges, bitcoins are bought and sold at a variable price against the value of other currency. Bitcoin has appreciated rapidly in relation to other currencies including the US dollar, euro and British pound. Although the Bitcoin Project describes bitcoin exclusively as an "experimental digital currency," bitcoins are often traded as an investment.



Click here to access bitcoin sniper software…



The Bitcoin “mining” process presently creates 25 Bitcoins every 10 minutes (the number created will be halved every four years), so that limit will not be reached until the year 2140.



Bitcoin is still a new concept, but it’s in the process of being understood and adopted by a growing number of consumers, merchants, and investors around the world. As this process continues the reasons to start using bitcoins are becoming more compelling.



There is also increased investment in the sector and many new finance companies are offering more professional and consumer friendly solutions for everyday use.



Bitcoin is not for everyone at this point because it still poses significant technological and financial risks, namely the permanent loss of capital. However as these risks are mitigated, more consumers, merchants, and sophisticated investors should start learning about and using bitcoin.



Being a digital currency, you can easily carry thousands of bitcoins in your phone or any sort of electronic storage device. Any transaction you do using Bitcoins is untraceable and there are no taxes involved. Unlike physical currency, Bitcoins cannot be easily stolen because theft requires access to your authorised physical device to transfer them.



Bitcoin has made significant progress in its adoption and usage since it was unveiled in 2009. Its evolution over the next few years will determine whether this leading cryptocurrency will become an integral part of the global financial system, or whether it is destined to remain a niche player.



BTC SNIPER ROBOT, the newly released automated Bitcoin trading robot that makes Forex robots a thing of the past.



BTC SNIPER ROBOT, the world first and only automated Bitcoin Trading Robot releases today. The bot works exclusively on currency trading to the new digital cryptocurrency - Bitcoin.



1. Making money on auto-pilot

2. Everything is automated

3. Developed by experienced programmers and traders

4. Unlimited earning potential

5. No hiccups, no currency trading, no brokers, no banks – it is all clean and simple



“Created in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin is an innovative and independent e-currency that claims to ‘take over the world’ and BTC SNIPER ROBOT, a fully automated trading system works by allowing you to trade it,” reports Stevenson.



Click Here To Visit The Official Website!



“Bitcoin is a system of electronic cash that allows online payments to be sent directly without being subjected to financial institutions such as banks. BTC SNIPER ROBOT is 100% autopilot and error free; there’s nothing for you to set up or configure. You can chose from a simple Windows version of BTC SNIPER ROBOT or a fully, pre-installed VPS version.”



As the marketplace is relatively small, this makes for huge fluctuations throughout the day which the BTC SNIPER ROBOT takes full advantage of even on the weekend. Trading Bitcoin cuts out banks and there are no more commission payments or bank wire fees to be paid.



About Alex Wright

Alex Wright first tried trading forex but didn’t succeed. Alex failed trading Forex, he'd lost money. He then tried trading Bitcoins and succeeded. Within 6 months of trading Bitcoin he became a millionaire. He has developed this software that makes him money on autopilot on daily basis.



For more information about the Bitcoin Sniper Robot, please visit the following website: