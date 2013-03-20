Bitcoin-stickers.co.uk Now Shipping "Bitcoin Accepted Here" Window Stickers Worldwide: For Bitcoin Merchant Shopfronts and Bitcoin Enthusiasts

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- In February 2013 Bitcoin-stickers.co.uk opened its doors for business: shipping “Bitcoin accepted here” stickers worldwide for brick and mortar businesses accepting Bitcoin, and ardent Bitcoin supporters.



About Bitcoin Stickers

Bitcoin Stickers occupies a unique niche in the rapidly expanding global Bitcoin market: enabling real world businesses and shops to show customers they accept Bitcoin: the internet based global currency which is rapidly spreading throughout the world. Bitcoin enthusiasts are also using the stickers on their car or elsewhere.



All orders from Bitcoin Stickers include free postage worldwide, and stickers can be purchased with Bitcoin. The stickers cling firmly to windows through natural static electricity; without sticky adhesives and enabling the stickers to be peeled off without leaving a mark, and repositioned easily.



The Bitcoin window stickers are made from high quality static cling vinyl for superior scratch resistance, fade resistance, tear resistance, water proofing and durability and are designed to be a convenient way for businesses to show they accept Bitcoin. Sticker dimensions are 15.24 cm x 5.72 cm (6” x 2.25”).



As little as 2 “Bitcoin accepted here” window stickers can be ordered at a time, while discounts can be negotiated for large volume orders. All purchases include free worldwide shipping.



The latest news, products and promotions from Bitcoin Stickers can be seen at: http://bitcoin-stickers.co.uk/



For Media Contact:

Company : Bitcoin-stickers

Contact Person: S Lee

E-Mail: electronichealing@gmail.com

Website: http://bitcoin-stickers.co.uk/