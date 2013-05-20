Bitcoin Trading Platform BTC.sx Launches Private Beta: Offering Long and Short Leveraged Bitcoin Position Trading

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Worldwide This May Joe Lee opened BTC.sx to private beta: a professional Bitcoin trading platform enabling traders to speculate on future Bitcoin price movements by going long or short. BTC.sx is the only Bitcoin trading platform in the world to accept Bitcoin only trading balances: there is no USD or fiat account required. Positions can be opened for varying lengths of time; from a few hours to days or even weeks for a small daily fee to keep the position open.



Bitcoin investors can now profit from long and short positions, and hedge their Bitcoin positions against the possibility of a falling Bitcoin price. A passionate Bitcoin enthusiast and trader, Joe coded his own algorithmic trading bots from scratch, enabling him to very profitably trade the Bitcoin market. His primary goal with BTC.sx is to share his proprietary technology with Bitcoin traders worldwide, and to improve the Bitcoin ecosystem through injecting more liquidity into the global Bitcoin space.



Traders can register their interest in the private beta at https://btc.sx/privatebeta



When a BTC.sx position is opened trades are automatically placed on the Bitcoin markets by Joe’s proprietary software. Positions are leveraged, meaning that trades are placed at 100 times the value of the bet: this effectively means that profits or losses will be geared. Positions are automatically liquidated if a trader’s balance cannot sustain the loss from an unprofitable position, limiting the trader’s exposure to risk, while still enabling them to take advantage of the enormous potential upside the BTC.sx platform offers. Professional Bitcoin speculators can now profit in both bear and bull Bitcoin markets.



BTC.sx has integrated many advanced Bitcoin security measures to ensure both the integrity of customer accounts, and the safety of customer funds. To protect client logins 2 factor authentication is an option for all users. Additionally, no hot wallets are used on the site, all funds are held in an offline vault, and no private keys are held on the BTC.sx server. There is a 24 hour processing time for withdrawals and these are processed manually as an added layer of security. All payments are processed after accounts have been reconciled, which occurs on a daily basis. Implementing the above security measures, BTC.sx is positioning itself as a professional and secure Bitcoin long and short trading platform which traders can trust.



BTC.sx is currently backed by $150 000 of private capital, and Joe Lee is seeking investors who would be interested in backing the advanced Bitcoin financial instruments BTC.sx brings to the table. He will be travelling to New York soon in a bid to secure more investment.



Bitcoin’s explosive growth in the last few months has seen the emergence of a plethora of innovative businesses servicing new niches in the Bitcoin ecosystem. As the only leveraged Bitcoin trading platform in the world to accept Bitcoin only trading balances, the emergence of BTC.sx is an important part of this process. A highly secure and profitable trading platform such as BTC.sx is an exciting development in demonstrating the increasingly professional financial instruments available to Bitcoin traders. With BTC.sx’s innovative platform Bitcoin investors can now profit from long and short positions, and hedge their Bitcoin positions against the possibility of a falling Bitcoin price.



