Top players in Bitcoin Wallet Market are:

Xapo (Switzerland), Wirex (United Kingdom), BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc (United Kingdom), CEX.IO (United Kingdom), General Bytes (Czech Republic), ItBit (United States), Circle (United States), Airbitz (United States), LocalBitcoins (Finland), Jaxx (Canada), Electrum wallet (Germany),



Bitcoin Wallet Overview:

Bitcoins do not exist in physical form, hence they cannot be stored anywhere. However, it consists of a private key which are used to access the bitcoin address which needs to be stored securely. Bitcoin wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet which stores the public and/or private keys. It offers the functionality of encrypting and/or signing information. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued.



On October 2018, Blockchain has launched hardware wallet â€œLockboxâ€. This the device is fully compatible with the firmâ€™s wallet software and users are able to benefit from both services.



Market Drivers

Increasing Investments in Cryptocurrency

Increased Participation of Industries is Fuelling the Market



Market Trend

Adoption of Cryptocurrency in Real World Stores



Market Challenges

Limited Consumer Awareness



The Global Bitcoin Wallet Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software wallet, Hardware wallet, Paper wallet), Function (EID wallet, Multi signature wallet, Smart contract, Others), Platform (Web, PC, Mobile), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



