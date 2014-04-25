Bitcoin Web Hosting and Sucuri Partner to Offer Malware Detection, Removal and Prevention Service

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- BitcoinWebHosting.net, a company who has lead the way in performance web hosting solutions for the Bitcoin community, has partnered with Sucuri Security to offer the world’s first way to pay for Sucuri malware removal with Bitcoin.



Malware and hacking attempts on websites have risen to new levels in the last few years. Attacks are smarter, shadier, and stealthier. Now, with BitcoinWebHosting.net and Sucuri partnering, the Bitcoin community has an ally and a solution for affordable website protection and malware removal.



“Partnering with Sucuri was a natural choice for us. We’re constantly evaluating the landscape of services available to the Bitcoin community and looking for ways where we can provide a solution,” says Robert Lons, Chief Executive of BitcoinWebHosting.net. “Our company is already at the front line for DDoS protection for the Bitcoin sector. Sucuri’s security services compliment our offering and give those who need it the power to protect their site, and their privacy, when they pay with Bitcoin .”



Websites, much like the computers, need to be built correctly and monitored for threats in order to protect site integrity, availability and confidentiality. This not only applies to the website itself, but to anyone visiting it as well.



“We’re extremely excited to be working with BitcoinWebHosting.net,” said Tony Perez, Sucuri COO. “A relationship like this allows us to stay true to our core mission of website security, while also growing the awareness and accessibility of website security with website owners. It’s our mission to protect every website on the Internet, and the relationship with Bitcoin Web Hosting is a step in that direction.”



Now website owners who run their sites on the bitcoin web hosting platform have the ability to opt-in to Sucuri’s affordable website security suite. Website owners can choose to have their site monitored and malware removed with Sucuri’s malware remediation bundle or protect their website from becoming infected with malware with the Sucuri’s Website Firewall, a platform agnostic WAF built to combat increasingly prevalent website security challenges for websites. This includes protection from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, out-of-date software, malware distribution and website blacklisting.



There are virtually zero options for consumers to enroll in malware removal and protection services using Bitcoin. Sucuri has not yet chosen to accept Bitcoin directly, but through this unique partnership, Bitcoin users will be able to hire the Sucuri team to perform malware remediation through BitcoinWebHosting.net.



For more information on the partnership, read the announcement: http://bitcoinwebhosting.net/pay-for-sucuri-with-bitcoin/



About BitcoinWebHosting.net

BWH is the leading provider of hosting solutions for the Bitcoin community. BitcoinWebHosting.net’s hosting platform provides extreme performance, paired with the best customer support. Offering dedicated servers, Bitcoin VPS, DDoS protection, and shared hosting, Bitcoin Web Hosting has server locations in 6 countries. Privacy Respected. Bitcoin Accepted.



Contact:

Robert Lons / Co-Founder, CEO

BitcoinWebHosting.net

info[@]bitcoinwebhosting.net

+1 (800) 745 0287 x700