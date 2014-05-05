BitCoinExchangeGuide Launches Website for Beginner Bitcoin Users

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Jason Moore, co-founder of the BitcoinExchangeGuide.com, announced the launch of his new website to educate people and help them avoid the loss of their valuable online currency. The new site provides individuals with an easy way to review and compare the various types of Bitcoin exchanges.



“I lost 812 Bitcoins when Mt. Gox collapsed,” said Moore. “I wanted to create a guide to help others avoid my mistake.”



Moore’s new site provides essential information for those who want to use the digital currency. The site provides in-depth examinations of exchanges and the services provided by each. Reputable exchanges are ranked by trust and receive a letter grade. The site includes information and detailed reviews on the types of currency handled by each and the features offered.



The new website is a one-stop guide that provides reviews on specific Bitcoin exchanges, regulations and exchange rates. Visitors to the site will learn how to purchase and use Bitcoins and how to earn funds with Bitcoin mining. Step-by-step instructions are provided on how to get started using Bitcoins.



http://BitcoinCxchangeGuide.com provides individuals with a complete overview of the virtual currency and how the electronic cash system works. Bitcoin software is required to invest, trade, buy and sell. Moore examines the different types of online wallets available to manage Bitcoin currencies and provides safety tips when utilizing local markets where people can meet face-to-face for Bitcoin transactions.



Bitcoins were preferred online payment method until the collapse of the Mt. Gox exchange based in Tokyo. The company was responsible for up to 70 percent of all Bitcoin transactions, but filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014. Thousands of dollars in Bitcoin currency was discovered to be lost, stolen or missing.



The failure of Mt. Gox resulted in the loss of significant amounts of money and users had no way to recoup their losses. The Mt. Gox debacle made many individuals wary of the virtual cash. Moore’s new website was born out of his own losses. He remembers well his first experiences with Bitcoins and the lack of information available. He’s remedied that situation for others with the new website.



The launch of BitcoinExchangeGuide provides beginners with essential information to successfully utilize the online currency, navigate exchange rates, and avoid potential losses. Moore offers users a comprehensive review site to assist individuals make informed decisions on where to buy, sell and trade Bitcoins.



Moore can be reached by phone at ___ or via email with the convenient form on the website. For more information, visit BitcoinExchangeGuide online.



About BitcoinExchangeGuide

After the collapse of Mt. Gox and the mass loss of Bitcoins, BitcoinExchangeGuide was born to help educate beginners about the various Bitcoin exchanges that exist. Launched in April 2014, the website aims to help people avoid the perils of Bitcoin websites such as Mt. Gox.



Media Contact:

Jason Moore