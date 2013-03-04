Kharkov, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2013 - Essential Silent Security



Bitdefender antivirus plus 2013 is the best antispyware and antivirus defense which also offers id theft protection, protection of privacy on Facebook and Twitter, detects risky websites and it is also windows 8 certified. Bitdefender autopilot feature makes all the decisions re3garding your pc safety and security to enable you to enjoy unfettered pc experience without any troubles. The Bitdefender safepay feature opens your various online shopping pages in different iron clad browsers which ensure that no private account details gets stolen.



Along with the above mentioned features the entire 2013 suite includes tune up, safe box, anti theft, anti spam, two way firewall, parental control, social network protection, search advisers, antiphising, antivirus, antispyware, usb immunizer and it is window 8 compatible.



The Bitdefender offers unparallel security with the combination of the above mentioned features as well as Mybitdefender dashboard which provides info regarding software and licenses status, security widget which helps in keeping track of all security related tasks and USB immunizer which protects the external flash drives from viruses. These are the new features which have been added to the previous versions to make enhance its utility and performance. Unlike much other antivirus software Bitdefender does not affect the speed of your pc.



Bitdefender 2013 was awarded the coveted title of "Product Of The Year" , "Best Repair of 2012"and ", "Best Antivirus For 2013" by the very popular and famous PC MAG magazine, and by two other major reviewing institutions, AV-Comparatives and AV tests. These achievements tends to show the wide scale acceptance approval and customer satisfaction which has been showered on this software. In adition to the above awards the Bitdefender antivirus 2013 plus has achieved a number of awards and accolades which consist of distinctions from CNET, Magazine, Laptop , PC PRO, WebUser, Expert reviews, Micro Hebdo and PC Achat. Thus this software has been acclaimed as the go to software for premium pc and internet protection by on e and all and it is also very cost effective.



Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2013 builds on #1 ranked silent security technology to stop e-threats, secure online transactions, and defend your privacy on social networks.



