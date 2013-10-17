Bite Size Offers Wide Ranges of Products from Gift Packs to Hampers

Padstow, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Bite size gives customers the amplest choices and options to choose from their wide variety of assortments. Their gift range encompasses a range of exclusive Christmas gift for that extra special thank at the end of the year that the corporate would like to give to their clients and business partners. They can further brand the gifts with their very own logo.



While highlighting the company’s stellar services and products, one of the representatives at Bite Size stated, “Our Products have no preservatives, emulsifiers or any other artificial colors and flavors. We work semi-exclusively in each area, ranging from cafes & Restaurants, Club, Hotels, Service related Industry and of course the Corporate World that gives us an edge over our competitors”.



The company has proved its mettle by offering its customers the best gifts for one-on-one client meetings and larger boardroom presentations. The award winning range is sure to make a long lasting impression and hence gives one a better edge among rivals.



“They revolutionize the way coffee is served in Australia”, a spokesperson for Bite Size says, “It should be an experience, not just a shot of caffeine.”



At Bite Size, they aim to help their clients create a point of difference by offering them semi-exclusive access to award-winning Bite Size treats, which are served complimentary on the side of coffee to enhance the customers’ experience. The act of giving out a quality accompaniment has been proven to help businesses consolidate and grow their trade. To know more, please visit: http://bitesizecoffeetreats.com



About Bite Size

The Bite Size concept is all about value-adding to a customer's experience to give a business a point of difference from its competitors. At Bite Size they aim to revolutionize the way coffee is served in Australia. They strongly believe that it should be an experience, not just a shot of caffeine. Bite Size phenomenon currently occurring in 650 businesses Australia wide.