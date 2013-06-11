Bitton Events Awarded Prestigious EventWire's 2013 Corporate Choice Awards

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Events are a major part of the corporate calendar, and can be either a chance to reward hard working staff or the vision of high ranking directors, or to celebrate a more conventional occasion like the CEO’s birthday or the staff Christmas party. Whatever the occasion, businesses in South Florida and Orlando can find no better events service to create unforgettable experiences than Bitton Events, who have recently been presented with the Corporate Choice Award at the EventWire 2013 awards.



The company is not just a corporate events company, but also handles other very important occasions including weddings. In 2013, they have refurbished their own bespoke events warehouse to provide customisable floor space and features for clients, equipped with the latest lighting and sound technology.



Starting out as a Corporate Event DJ in Miami Florida, the company now hosts over 100 events a year, and with the help of their new online event planner, these can be created quickly and easily with clients’ wishes first and foremost in the theme and details, saving time and meetings for busy corporate figures while still meeting their exact standards.



A spokesperson for Bitton Events explained, “We are very proud to receive this award, which we feel is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of all our teams, from our event planners and event staff to our venue design teams and behind the scenes crews. We want our events to feel like a major production on behalf of our clients, and we offer far more than the typical Corporate DJ in South Florida. For us, that means mission accomplished. We hope to continue to live up to this standard in the year ahead by continuing to raise our game.”



Bitton Events is Florida’s award-winning DJ, musician, lighting, and planning company since 2005. With a team of over 15 experienced Corporate DJs, 25 musicians, lighting, special effects, and event planners, you can rest assure that your event will be taken care of from start to finish. They specialize in corporate fundraisers, luncheons, fashion shows, grand openings, black tie annual galas, seminars, award ceremonies, customer and employee appreciation functions, and private corporate functions. For more information, please visit: http://www.bittonevents.com/