Bitumen Emulsifiers Market to See 4 % CAGR Up to 2024 : Key Players Are AkzoNobel, Arkema, Dow, Evonik, Chemoran, Vizag Chemical, Kao Corporation

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- As per the latest research report, Bitumen Emulsifiers Market Size was exceeded over USD 109 million in 2016 and to reach USD 150 million by 2024. The bitumen emulsifiers market is particularly likely to observe major growth due to road construction in the United States owing to growing investments towards the construction of new highways in the region. The country boasts of the largest road network in the world of more than 6.5 million kilometers along with driveways spanning more than 77 thousand kilometers.



The growing frequency of road construction and repair activities across the globe are expected to propel the bitumen emulsifiers market in the coming years. Bitumen emulsifiers are added to asphalt emulsions that are extensively utilized in road maintenance and construction. Additionally, asphalt emulsions are also used as binders and coatings materials in building constructions.



Speaking of the setting type, the slow setting segment is anticipated to observe heavy growth over the coming years and is likely to generate revenues of more than $60 million through 2024. The segment's market development would be pushed by its employability in several bitumen emulsions mixing applications, including their relative stability in comparison with rapid setting type. Diamines, alkyl sulfonates, quaternary amines, as well as other fatty acids are few of the generally used bitumen emulsifiers that are slow setting.



With reference to the application segment, the spray sector is anticipated to witness major growth over the coming years. Tack coat is a key spray application that is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% through the forecast timeframe. Tack coat is another application avenue of asphalt emulsion as it provides a bond between a newly laid overlay and the existing pavement to further expand the fatigue life of the pavements at comparatively lesser cost.



Apart from spray applications, mixing applications would also complement the growth of the segment in the coming years. Extensive applications of slurry seal and micro surfacing for road repairing activities is expected to positively influence the bitumen emulsifiers market growth through the forecast timespan.



All in all, growing road infrastructure development initiatives, and mounting construction activities are overtly indicative of massive growth opportunities for the bitumen emulsifier market. Some of the prominent players making distinguished contributions to the market landscape include Pinova, Vizag



The U.S. government is heavily investing on the maintenance and construction of the highway network with expenditure in 2016 of more than $91 billion. This is likely to be a key factor for market development in the region through 2024.



In addition, many novel road development initiatives in the United States like DFW Connector across Texas, the construction of I-11 in Nevada, as well as Central Florida's I-4 would complement the overall bitumen emulsifiers market outlook over the forthcoming years.



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



