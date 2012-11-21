Bitumen Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- The global bitumen market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the rising demand in paving and roofing applications. Paving products are supported by infrastructure construction in growing economies with demand for emulsified asphalt growing. Major uses of bitumen are road surfacing, paints and enamels, electrical products, roofing, water-proofing, joint sealants, pipe coating, adhesives, automotive applications, and others. Due to the increasing use of bitumen in numerous applications, the bitumen market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the near future.



This market research report analyzes the bitumen market depending on important segments and major regions. It is a comprehensive study of the current market trends, industry growth factors, restraints, and market growth predictions. It includes analysis of recent technological developments, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of top industry players. It also includes a review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Read More: Bitumen Market



Bitumen Market Segmentation



Segmentation by type



- Paving Grades

- Hard Grades

- Oxidised/Blown Grades

- Cutback Bitumen

- Bitumen Emulsions

- Polymer Modified Binders (PMBs)



Segmentation by Geography



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



The major players in the Anglo American PLC, Bouygues Group, BP PLC, CRH PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Bau Holding Vermogensverwaltung AG, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, ChevronTexaco Corporation, Grace (WR) & Company, Icopal Group, Hanson PLC, G-I Holdings Incorporated, Fortum Corporation, IKO Group, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Marathon Oil Corporation, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Nippon Oil Corporation, Owens Corning, Petroleos Brasileiro SA, Lafarge SA, Rinker Group Limited, RMC Group PLC, Saint-Gobain, Royal Dutch/ Shell Group of Companies, Valero Energy Corporation, Villas Austria GmbH, Yukos Oil Company, and others.



Browse More Market Reports On Semiconductor And Electronics Market Here:



Supercapacitors Market



Printed Electronics Market



Power Management ICs Market 2011-2018



PoE Chipsets Market



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides an overview of the market forces driving and restraining industry growth



- It provides up-to-date analysis of current market trends to stay updated with technology

- It provides a detailed outlook of the market and its future

- It provides a clear understanding of the key product segments and leading market players

- It helps in making informed business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the market strategies

- It provides an overview of innovative product developments and market forecast



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bitumen-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For More Information Give Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com