The market report study titled 'Global Bitumen Membranes Market Report' published by Reports and Data offers in-depth and comprehensive research describing the scope of the market and market insights until 2027. The report will include details about potential opportunities, new projects, financial situations, constructive business strategies, and an outlook on the industry forecast. The report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the market impacted by the current pandemic. The COID-19 crisis has dynamically changed the economic scenario on a global level. The report is updated with the latest COVID-19 incidence, economic landscape, and present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The global Bitumen Membranes Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.8% in terms of value, from USD 2.56 billion in 2019 to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2027. Recent advancement in the construction industry is the main factor driving the growth of the global bitumen membrane market, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific has the most significant global construction sector market share, primarily driven by China, Japan, and India. Growing urbanization, rising population in India & China, low-cost jobs, and government policies would push the regional construction industry.



The research report further studies the growth driving and restraining factors impacting the regional market and competitive landscape of the business sphere. The study also offers deeper insights into the challenges and hurdles the established companies and new entrants might face in the Bitumen Membranes industry.



Competitive Analysis of the Bitumen Membranes Market:

The Bitumen Membranes market is further segmented into key players operating in the Bitumen Membranes industry. The major companies profiled in the report include Jiangsu Changzhou Xinyuan Waterproof Equipment Factory, Soprema International, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Isoltema Group, Indian Oil Corporation, BASF SE, Johns Manville, BMI Group, Tiki Tar, and IKO Group, and others. The Bitumen Membranes market offers a detailed analysis of the product portfolio, key trends, applications, and a thorough value chain analysis. The report further covers strategic initiatives taken by each player in order to gain a footing in the market and expand their global reach. This includes mergers and acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, partnerships, and others.



Market Segmentation:

Grades Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Atactic Polypropylene (APP)

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Styrene-Ethylene-Butadiene-Styrene (SEBS)



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sheets

Liquid



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive

Others



The segmentation section offers pivotal insights into revenue generated as well as volume estimations for each product type and application. The report also offers projections about the product or application segment expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It also highlights the trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain.



Bitumen Membranes Market: Dynamics

The demand for bitumen membranes is hindered due to price fluctuations of the raw materials. Bitumen is a downwind petrochemical product, and variations in the global crude oil industry will significantly impact the demand for the product. Building activities in India are also rising at a high rate due to the need for industrial infrastructure, increased spending power, public & private investments, government initiatives, etc. The Smart Cities Project and the AMRUT initiative intended to boost urban living standards and agricultural growth are some measures the Government of India has taken to encourage the construction industry. With the widespread usage of the commodity in the construction industry, these developments would boost demand for the bituminous membrane.



Bitumen Membranes Market: Regional Landscape

Demand for bitumen membranes was focused in the European region, which accounted for over 34.9% of the overall market shares in 2019. The Asia Pacific region also holds a significant market share. The region's developing markets have seen rapid development in both housing and automotive sectors.



The report analyzes the market spread across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the market presence of the prominent players in each region.



Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Radical Highlights of the Report:

Valuable insights about the Global Bitumen Membranes Market with regards to market size, market share, valuations, and growth rate

Provides an 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027, considering 2017 and 2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2027 as the forecast year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the prominent players of the market



Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key driving factors of the Bitumen Membranes industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Bitumen Membranes industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Bitumen Membranes market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Bitumen Membranes industry



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Bitumen Membranes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bitumen Membranes Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing construction activities in Asia Pacific and North America

4.2.2.2. Growing global automotive demand

4.2.2.3. Easy availability of raw material

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatility in raw material prices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Bitumen Membranes Market By Grade Insights & Trends

5.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.2. Atactic Polypropylene (APP)

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.3. Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.4. Styrene-Ethylene-Butadiene-Styrene (SEBS)

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)



Chapter 6. Bitumen Membranes Market By Product Insights & Trends



Continued…..



