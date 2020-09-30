Bitumen Membranes Market 2020 in-Depth Analysis and Future Forecast 2020-2027 : Key Players Include Isoltema Group, Indian Oil Corporation, BASF SE, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Global Bitumen Membranes Market



The Global Bitumen Membranes Market report provides insights into the current market scenario that suggests the Bitumen Membranes market is observing lucrative growth and is contributing heavily to the global revenue in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and market size. The Global Bitumen Membranes Market research report added by Reports and Data offers the readers critical insights into fundamental aspects of the Bitumen Membranes market inclusive of lucrative business approaches, market demands, prominent players of the industry, and a futuristic outlook for the market for the time period of 2020-2027.



The global Bitumen Membranes Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.8% in terms of value, from USD 2.56 billion in 2019 to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2027.



The report is updated with the latest happenings in the Bitumen Membranes market across the globe pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which has been declared a public health emergency, has disrupted the lives across the world since its outbreak in late 2019. The pandemic has severely affected the Bitumen Membranes industry and many of its key segments due to supply chain disruptions and financial difficulties it has caused. There has been a significant decrease in the demand and changes in trends as the population is adjusting to a COVID-19 world. The report assesses the initial impact of the crisis and offers a future outlook on the impact to offer a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The investigative research report offers a complete analysis of the challenges, restraining factors, market growth prospects, technological and product advancements, R&D developments, threats, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, and lucrative investment opportunities. The research sheds light on the strategic initiatives taken by the prominent players to gain a robust footing in the market.



Major Players Profiled in the Report:



Jiangsu Changzhou Xinyuan Waterproof Equipment Factory, Soprema International, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Isoltema Group, Indian Oil Corporation, BASF SE, Johns Manville, BMI Group, Tiki Tar, and IKO Group, among others.



Grades Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Atactic Polypropylene (APP)

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Styrene-Ethylene-Butadiene-Styrene (SEBS)



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sheets

Liquid



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive

Others



Bitumen Membranes Market Analysis by Regional Bifurcation:



The report is segmented into key regions of the world to offer a better understanding of the market based on production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, presence of key market players, import/export, revenue share and contribution, and market share and size.



The key regions assessed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, partnerships, business expansion deals, and technological and product portfolio.



The report covers the developments in the Bitumen Membranes market and offers a forecast of current and emerging trends of the industry till 2027. It also offers strategic recommendations to new players and established players.



