Bitumen Membranes Market Share Is Showing Significant over 2020-2025 : BASF SE, BMI Group, IKO Group, Ardex, Tiki Tar, Isoltema Group, Baumerk

Owing to the expanding construction sector and increasing automotive sector, global bitumen membranes market size is poised to witness robust expansion in the times to come. Due to product features like resistance to extreme weather conditions, simple installation, long life expectancy, and high resistance to mechanical damage, bitumen membranes industry outlook will witness substantial change over the forecast period, specifically via high demand from construction sector.



Many companies are coming up with various strategies to expand their global footprints that have had a positive impact on bitumen membranes market trends. For example, SOPREMA had earlier opened a bitumen membrane plant in Woodstock, Ontario. The new 107,000 ft² facility has been reported to be dedicated to the production of SBS-modified bitumen membranes.



SOPREMA intends to invest in new manufacturing lines to raise cost efficiency and improve global competitiveness, making this bitumen membrane plant the most innovative of the SOPREMA group. Such efforts by the market players to expand their revenue share will significantly contribute to proceeds garnered by bitumen membranes market.



Increasing automobile production in China and the U.S. and growing construction worldwide will drive the bitumen membranes industry growth. According to a research report by Global Market Insights Inc., bitumen membranes market size is likely surpass $3.5 billion by 2025.



The U.S. will significantly impact North America bitumen membranes market size as the country has one of the largest automotive markets in the world. In 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units. Remarkably it was the fourth consecutive year when light vehicle sales had surpassed 17 million units. Overall, the U.S. is the world's second-largest market for vehicle sales and production.



Expanding automotive sector will also offer a push to bitumen membranes market in the coming years. Bitumen membranes are extensively used as cap sheets for coating purposes in automotive sector. Global automotive production has increased by over 5% between 2015 and 2018. Around 98.1 million motor vehicles were produced throughout the world in 2018. Increase in automotive production will in turn add impetus to bitumen membranes market growth.



Top key players in the market are BASF SE, Soprema International, BMI Group, IKO Group, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Ardex, Tiki Tar, Isoltema Group, Baumerk, Jiangsu Changzhou Xinyuan Waterproof Equipment factory, Total S.A., BTM, ?ORDIA S.A., and, Bondall.



