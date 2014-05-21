Biz4Loans Offers Fast Commercial Loans, Impeccably Evaluated by Experts

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Biz4Loans offers numerous types of fast commercial loans that are further impeccably evaluated by their experts. In addition, they also evaluate income and projections and then structure it in a way so that it gets approved promptly. The company is renowned as a leading commercial lender and possesses expertise to fit one’s particular loan scenario in order to provide a loan that can be funded correctly and quickly.



They have strong relationships with many commercial lenders in order to accommodate various conventional loan scenarios, like LTV usually is in the 75% to 80% range, but it can also rise to 90% in exceptional cases, and others. On the other hand, an unsecured loan does not require security that makes it ideal for entrepreneurs, who cannot secure their loan against an existing property.



Even if one is planning to start a franchise, Biz4Loans has all the solutions for their customers. Besides, a spokesperson from the company mentions, “If you’re start-up is a franchise, there is good news. According to the International Franchise Association nearly 11,000 new franchise units are expected to open in 2013 in the U.S. For those that are interested in franchising should also be aware that the SBA makes it easier to get loans backed by making the process streamlined. Also in 2003 banks are expected to make $23.9 billion available to franchises.”



Now, it is the turn of customers to understand that taking loan to finance a start-up is not always an easy task; but Biz4Loans will make it easier for them.



About Biz4Loans

Biz4Loans is a premiere commercial mortgage brokerage specializing in helping business owners and entrepreneurs find and obtain the perfect loan for their needs. Their expertise lies in getting to the core of each business’s needs and packaging a loan request that has the highest possible chance of being approved by their lenders. Often times, gathering the necessary documents and financial information is the most difficult part of the process for potential borrowers; Biz4Loans is here to make that process run smoothly and efficiently.



For more information, please visit- http://www.biz4loans.com



Contact Details-

4491 West Shaw Ave

Suite 101

Fresno, CA 93722

Phone: (888) 943-1497