BizBinge.com Introduces a Practical Marketplace for Online Businesses and Buyers Alike

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- BizBinge.com is pleased to introduce a resourceful marketplace for online businesses, buyers, sellers and visitors. While local businesses can list their businesses, products and services here, buyers can also utilize the platform to book services, buy products, find businesses and tradesmen; and can also be a part of communities and contribute to the betterment of the society. Buyers can also explore daily deals and promotions from the featured businesses and sellers at this marketplace.



Shoppers can explore from various categories such as electronics, computers & accessories, phones & tablet, automotive, building & industrial, health & beauty, groceries, lifestyle, fashion, baby & kids, home & kitchen and many more. Buyers can click on the desired category and explore various products featured by different suppliers and sellers. The portal can also be used to find tradesmen such as handymen, plumbers, painters & decorators, landscape gardeners, construction contractors, etc. The platform also features a diverse range of categories for those who want to book specific services such as business consultants, psychologist, wellness, legal, building, financial and others.



The portal also has business listings which is a great advertising strategy for local sellers. They can list their businesses here and get the much needed exposure from a variety of visitors who visit this marketplace day in and day out. BizBinge also features top businesses, tradesmen and ongoing sales and promotions on the top page. And for those who want to be a part of the community, contribute and help provide resources to improve the daily lives of people, this is the right platform to begin with.



To know more visit https://portal.bizbinge.com/marketplace



About https://portal.bizbinge.com/

BizBinge.com is a complete, all-in-one affordable and creative e-commerce marketplace backed by the powerful SaaS System that is designed to support the admin tasks of the business. The platform can be used to setup an online store and connect with customers, businesses and benefit from new incoming traffic.



Media Contact



BizBinge.com

Email: hello@bizbinge.com

Website: https://portal.bizbinge.com/