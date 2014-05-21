BizCard Xpress in Kansas City Announces June Small Business Special

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Printing and design service BizCard Xpress in Kansas City announced the terms of its upcoming "Jump-Start Your Business Special." During the month of June, businesses and others in the area will be eligible for a package including 500 custom business cards, 500 fliers, 2 magnetic vehicle signs and other printed products for the low price of $99. This special is part of the company's "Kansas City Small Business Appreciation Month" initiative and is one reflection of its commitment to helping businesses in the area prosper.



"We at BizCard Xpress in Kansas City have always had a deep interest in the success of other small businesses in the area," company representative Peter Decker said, "and our latest special will help new businesses and others get a head start at an extremely affordable price." BizCard Xpress Kansas City is a locally-owned part of the national network of BizCard Xpress printing and design shops. The inherently local aspect of the operation ensures that customers will receive personalized, caring service which leads to the highlighting of the unique aspects of their businesses. Being part of a national network, on the other hand, allows the company to offer low prices, as well as cutting-edge printing technology and design services.



"We have the best of two worlds to offer when it comes to design and printing," Decker continued, "meaning the lowest prices and the best, most personal, service." Unlike Internet-based printing companies which offer their customers only generic templates to work with, BizCard Xpress Kansas City provides a customized, local touch on its design and printing projects. Focusing on local customers as it does, the company has a direct interest in ensuring that its clients' businesses succeed, something that can not necessarily be said of printing companies which are based outside of the Kansas City area. It provides a full range of printing services, producing everything from large-format banners to business cards.



"While we always work hard to help small businesses in the area, specials as good as this upcoming one are rare," Decker concluded, "and we hope that as many companies and professionals as possible will take advantage of it." Those interested in participating in the special may find further details at the company's website or by calling or walking in to either its N. Oak Trafficway or NW Skyview Ave. locations. The special offer will commence on June 1st and will run until the end of the month or until supplies run out.



About BizCard Xpress in Kansas City

A locally-owned and -operated member of the national BizCard Xpress network, BizCard Xpress in Kansas City focuses on providing top-quality, highly personalized design and printing services. It serves a wide variety of corporate, small business, and professional clients in the area and seeks to bolster the business climate of the region in ways that benefit all.