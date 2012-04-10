BizTek Connection, Inc. Ready to Learn from MSP University

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- Each month at locations across the United States, Canada and around the globe, hundreds of the world’s top IT services firms gather to learn from several of the technology industry’s thought leaders about leadership, sales, marketing, service delivery and cloud computing.



The MSP University/SPC International boot camps offer IT firms like BIZTEK CONNECTION, INC. with the latest in business strategies and innovative technology solutions that BIZTEK CONNECTION, INC. can bring to market. In addition, BIZTEK CONNECTION, INC. will perfect strategies to provide the exceptional service that clients are demanding in their own competitive business landscapes.



I’m excited about the upcoming MSP University Boot Camp and look forward to the opportunity to staying abreast of best the industry has to offer. We’ve been invited before and found the old adage of “steel sharpens steel” to be true and these Boot Camps have proven to be an opportunity to maintain the status of “Best of the Best”, says Roger Best, President and Owner of BizTek Connection, Inc.



During the Dallas boot camp, BIZTEK CONNECTION, INC. will have immediate access to many of the top IT manufacturers where BIZTEK CONNECTION, INC. can also learn and strengthen relationships that will ultimately benefit clients in the long run.



MSP University is the largest online business improvement and transformation resource and independent community for IT solution and managed services providers that wish to increase their efficiencies, effectiveness and net profits. MSP University provides IT business operations, sales and marketing and technical service delivery improvement education, training, fulfillment and consulting services to Fortune 50 IT manufacturer, distributor and vendor channels, and to IT membership organizations, franchises and thousands of independent IT service organizations worldwide.



The MSP University Dallas Boot Camp is being held on April 12 and 13. More information and to register visit - http://www.mspu.us/bootcamps/default.aspx.



Learn more at http://www.mspu.usand http://www.BizTekConnection.com



About BizTek Connection, Inc.

BizTek Connection, Inc. was founded as Best Associates, LLC in 2001 and underwent a name change in 2007, along with incorporating as BizTek Connection, Inc., Regardless of the name, BizTek Connection, Inc. has been providing forward thinking Information Technology Managed Services to companies across the United States. BizTek Connection has always had a focus on proactively monitoring and managing its client networks to assure the highest uptime available.



Biztek’s founder has over 30 years of experience in advanced Information Technology experience serving small to medium businesses in the United States. Their focus has been, and remains, to make the best use of technology to assure that their clients can focus on running their businesses, rather than chasing the technology. As a “Trusted Advisor” to their clients, they help to assure the right fit of the right technology for the client, rather than simply jumping on the latest technology as a one-size-fits-all.