Bizwala Launches Redesigned Website

The recently launched redesigned web site layout features a much more streamlined navigation system that makes it much easier for clients to be able to browse through the different services that Bizwala offers. What’s more, the redesigned website now features a more visible inquiry and contact form on the upper right part of the page. Of course, site visitors can still make use of the contact page in order to get other contact details that Bizwala might have. A web design request for quotation can also be found under the Contact page making it easier for clients to have an idea of how much they would need to spend for their web design. The quotation is typically sent to the client within a few minutes.



The new site design also comes with a Bizwala University page. Plans are being put in place to turn the said page into a resource center for all those clients who would like to tinker with their site design. The page also aims to guide those who are interested in learning how to do site designs.



For clients who would like to keep themselves updated with what’s latest with this company, the site offers an easy access for signing up with their newsletter. Blogs are also regularly updated to keep clients aware of what’s happening in the industry. Bizwala has also joined the social networking bandwagon with the site featuring links to their various social media such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



One of the things that the new site design has borrowed from the old one is the presence of the Twitter real-time updates. This helps clients get quick and up-to-date news about what Bizwala is currently working on.



About Bizwala

Bizwala has been in the industry for quite sometime now. Some of the projects that they have worked on include the websites for such companies as Sit Means Sit, Petchburi Avenue, Retirement Depot, Action Pest Control, Global art Transport, and New Vista Community, to name a few. This premier Las Vegas SEO company offers such SEO services as organic SEO, PPC Management, and email marketing. Aside from this, the company also offers programming services aside from their web design services, with specialization in database programming.



For more information about the different services that Bizwala currently offers, head to http://bizwala.com/



Contact:

BIZWALA, INC.

10624 S. Eastern Ave.

Suite A-198

Henderson, NV

89052

Phone: 702.933.2910

Fax: 702. 933.2910