BizX Award Winners Announced: Iconic Digital Sets a New Standard for Customer Service Being Named as Finalists for 'Best Customer Service' at BizX 2023

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- Iconic Digital, the leading London-based digital marketing agency, has been named as a finalist of the 'Best Customer Service' award at the European Business Excellence Forum and Awards 2023 (BizX). This recognition highlights Iconic Digital's commitment to providing exceptional customer service and delivering outstanding results to its clients.



Brad Sugars, CEO of ActionCOACH and host of BizX, praised Iconic Digital's achievement: "The BizX conference celebrate the best of the best in British business, and Iconic Digital is a prime example of excellence in customer service. Their dedication to their clients is evident in their outstanding results and the positive feedback they consistently receive. We are thrilled to recognise Iconic Digital as finalists in the 'Best Customer Service' award."



The BizX awards are highly regarded in the British business community and recognise companies that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation and best practices. The 'Best Customer Service' award recognises companies that go above and beyond to provide exceptional customer service, improve customer satisfaction and foster long-term relationships with their clients.



Steve Pailthorpe, the CEO of Iconic Digital, expressed his gratitude for the award: "We are honoured to be named as finalists in this highly competitive category, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. At Iconic Digital, we believe that our clients are our top priority and we strive to provide them with the highest level of customer service possible. This award is a recognition of our efforts to exceed our clients' expectations and deliver measurable results."



Iconic Digital's commitment to customer service has been a key factor in its success, and the company has consistently received positive feedback from clients. The company's team of experts is dedicated to providing customised solutions that help businesses achieve their marketing goals and increase their ROI.



The 'Best Customer Service' title is a well-deserved recognition of Iconic Digital's commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver superior results to clients. The company is poised to continue its growth and success and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and innovative digital marketing solutions to businesses around the world.



Further information about Iconic Digital can be found at https://www.iconicdigital.co.uk/