Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- Voiceamerica.com Press Release Voiceamerica.com the world's largest IP Radio Network announces its newest IP radio show which will be geared to bringing forth both Advocacy/Recognition and a platform where the Small Business Community can be HEARD. With this we are also announcing our newest Host, Mr. Frank Helring and the show BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch. BizZness BuzZ is the LIVE IP Radio segement of the focus, while BizZne$$ Watch is the Outreach element where Mr. Helring will be seeking to interview Small Businesses at their locations to hear what they have to say. Professional MP4's will be produced to assist these businesses in "Elevating Their Brand and Expanding Their Reach". This will also include personal appearances/red carpets, speaking engagements and interview opportunities on other IP Radio Shows, TV and Cable. Mr. Helring has a "Renaissance" background in the Small Business Community and currently owns his own Small Business www.ocallure.com, which makes him one who knows his subject matter first hand. The show has been airing since it's premiere on August 5th which two shows now completed the first being "The American Restaurant CRYSIS" and the second "Hard Dollar vs. Soft Dollar Costs???" The primary focus during the COVID19 Shut Down of Small Businesses in America are to identify those problematic and impacted market sector/industry specified arena's of the Small Business Community that are seeking Experts, Resources and the Opportunity to VOICE out their Truth, Facts and Reality that they are now facing and contending with everyday that passes. Small Business is under siege and suffering from being marginalized by the current unrest and lack of advocacy representation by both political and media resources. Mr. Helring is committed to the mission of Small Business not just Surviving but eventually Thriving once again. This coming week's show which will air LIVE on Wednesday, August 19th at 10:00 am PST and will be focused upon another daunting issue within the Small Business Community which is ACCESS to Capital Markets. The show is entitled EIDL? PPP? Where are WE? Here is the show's upcoming summarization:



Episode Description

The COVID 19 CRYSIS birthed a whole new world of funding streams via The Cares Act which infused "Trillions" of dollars at various levels of personal and corporate involvement into the USA Economy at large. EIDL and PPP are SBA Loan packages that are now out there and they each have different applications and parameters that can make a huge difference in your small businesses both now and in the future. We will bring this to light and take it apart for you with guests that have CPA behind their name and a Company that is currently making Small Business Capital Financing Loans as we speak. Tune in as we explore where WE are at and more importantly where WE are heading walking in the midst of this mine field known as Small Business Capital Acquisition. Mr. Helring will have as his guest's Mr. Marshall Varano, CPA of CohnReznick of San Diego, Kelly Beauchesne, CPA of New Hampshire and Christian Plotegher of Inter Capital Network, San Diego, a Small Business Loan Broker. You are invited to contact Mr. Helring at (877) 3NOWBUZ or email him at info@bizznessbuzz.com



About VoiceAmerica

