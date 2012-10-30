BK Designs Announces Launch of Kitchen Cupboards Service

Cape Town, Western Cape -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Kitchen renovation is one task that needs to be done with proper planning and care. Taking expert help is by all means one of the best way to deal with many of the uncertainties that arise during the process. BK designs, one of the leading names in kitchen renovation has come up with its new website that provides kitchen cupboard services to customers.



BK designs have been in the renovation business for quite some time now and have all the essential qualities to provide the best output. The firm provides a wide array of services including bathroom renovation, providing built-in cupboards and bed room design. With the demand for customized services shooting up from customers, renovation companies are delivering high standards both in terms of quality and also on the innovation front.



Kitchen design includes many phases. Right from the floor plan to developing a rough sketch about where things should be placed so as to get the best out of the design. Selection of the right kind of door finishes, wood material and panels is crucial to get the right result. BK designs provide exceptional service in terms of deliver and also finishing the projects on time. Kitchen cupboards of all variants are offered to customers at affordable prices.



Kitchen design with the help of experts can be a satisfying experience. The outcome of the renovation would largely depend on the quality and also the uniqueness in terms of design and also other areas. BK designs also offers 3 D design layouts to give a clear idea to the customer in making the right decisions. With new conceptual designs ruling the roost these days, renovation is the most challenging task that needs the right support.



BK designs are one stop shop that provides different services in kitchen renovation, bathroom remodeling and floor designs for better interior design. The store also provides the right accessories that would ensure beautification of kitchen, bathroom and other rooms in a home. The firm also specializes in providing 3 D design services at affordable rate.



For further information on kitchen cupboards services from BK designs, log on to http://www.bkdesigns.co.za or call up 084 230 7511(Cape Town) or 082 308 4565(Gauteng) for assistance from help desk.



Julian Venter: Kitchen and built in bedroom cupboards specialist. 8 years experience. Helping clients build their dream kitchen.



Vist Julian Venter's Google Plus Page