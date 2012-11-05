BK Designs Offers Beautiful Bedroom Cupboards and Kitchen Design

Cape Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- For anyone who wants to invest in high quality bedroom cupboards and a new kitchen design with built in cupboards, BK Designs is a one stop shop that offers exclusive designs for kitchen and bedroom cupboards.



BK designs is one of the leading names in kitchen renovation in South Africa and lately their website also has new designs for kitchen cupboards, bedroom cupboards and built in cupboards, all in very exclusive designs that are personalized based on the customer’s requirement and space availability. “We have been in the renovation business for many years and have gathered enough experience in the same. This is the main reason that our team has all the essential qualities required to provide the best output, which leaves each and every client we even take on 100% satisfied. The firm provides a wide array of services including bathroom renovation, providing built-in cupboards and bed room designs. As the demand for customized services shoots up, we are one of the first renovation companies that are now dedicated to delivering high standards both in terms of quality and also on the innovation front”, states a senior team member.



What makes BK Designs stand apart is that the team comprises of many experts. Julian Venter, a kitchen and built in bedroom cupboards specialist for over 8 years has carved a niche for himself and has his very own loyal customer base. He has given many clients their dream kitchen and now with the new bedroom line that includes built in cupboards and also does bathroom cupboards and vanities, the company is now offering their clients a lot more.



“We do complete built in cupboards and bedroom cupboards installations. We have a variety of materials for bedroom cupboards and wardrobes - like melamine, veneer, PVC wrap, solid wood, Duco spray and many more finishes. Our High Gloss Wrap doors are suited for kitchens and bedroom cupboards and can be made up within 10 working days”, states a team member. Find beautiful designs that enthral and excite at http://www.bkdesigns.co.za/ or call up 084 230 7511(Cape Town) or 082 308 4565(Gauteng) for assistance from help desk to find more information on built in cupboards and kitchen design cupboards services from BK designs.



About Julian Venter

Julian Venter is a Kitchen and built in bedroom cupboards specialist. 8 years experience. Helping clients build their dream kitchen. You can Visit Julian Venter's Google Plus Page



Media contact:

BK designs

website: http://www.bkdesigns.co.za/

90 Beach Boulevard

Cape Town 7441

South Africa

Email:info@bkdesigns.co.za