BK Law Group and Dot Fiftyone Gallery Hosting Event October 17th

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- BK Law Group, a full-service law firm comprised of reputable Miami Immigration Lawyers, has announced that it will be partnering with Dot Fiftyone, a local art gallery, to host an immigration-themed event on October 17, 2013.



This is the first such event between the two organizations, and will take place at the Dot Fiftyone Gallery located on 187 NW 27 Street, in Wynwood, Miami. Running between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm, it will feature topics related to immigration in the art industry. Collectors, artists, curators, and investors are all welcomed to attend, with the official brochure advising interested parties to RSVP at bkd51@bklawgroup.com



BK Law Group has long sought to partner with and promote various organizations and businesses that are led by immigrants. Indeed, its company newsletter often highlights these partners and sponsors their services and activities. This reflects the law firm’s explicit dedication to supporting immigrant rights, which includes reporting on immigrant-related issues in the United States through its official blog.



The law group has represented a diverse range of clients from numerous backgrounds, and its extensive legal services run the gamut from visas and citizenship applications, to real estate refinancing and company registration.



Furthermore, the BK Law Group emphasizes attention on the individual needs and unique circumstances of the client, creating personalized approaches and strategies for addressing a variety of legal matters. It utilizes advanced communications technology and developed professional networks so as to better serve clients internationally.



About BK Law Group

BK Law Group was founded in 1999 by attorneys Joshua Bratter and Matthew Krieger and operates out of Miami Beach. The reputable legal firm is well-known for its comprehensive and high-performance service, as attested by several prominent testimonials from previous clients.