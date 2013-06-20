BK Law Group Offering Free Attorney Consultation

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- BK Law Group, a Florida law firm specializing in immigration, corporate, and real estate services, is offering free attorney consultation that is easy to sign up for.



A certified and experienced attorney will be available for a scheduled consultation call or meeting upon the filling out of a simple form, which is accessible on BKLawGroup.com. Users need only provide basic contact information and a brief description of the legal matter in question. A free consultation can also be set up by calling 305-674-8472. In a similar vein, BK Law Group also provides other cost-free legal services, including free immigration evaluation by a skilled Miami Immigration Lawyer and free closing cost quotes for a property.



Overall, the firm provides wide range of legal services, particularly in the areas of real estate, immigration, and corporate law. The group has represented a diverse range of clients, including local and foreign investors, small and large businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals across industries. Its extensive legal services run the gamut from visas and citizenship applications, to real estate refinancing and company registration.



Furthermore, the firm’s legal services emphasize attention on the individual needs and unique circumstances of the client, creating personalized approaches and strategies for addressing a variety of legal matters. BK Law Group also utilizes advanced communications technology and developed professional networks so as to better serve clients internationally.



About BK Law Group

BK Law Group was founded in 1999 by attorneys Joshua Bratter and Matthew Krieger and operates out of Miami Beach. The reputable legal firm is well-known for its comprehensive and high-performance service, as attested by several prominent testimonials from previous clients.