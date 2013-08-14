BK Law Group Offering PERM Labor Certification Services

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- BK Law Group, a South Florida law firm, is offering professional legal assistance in the Program Electronic Review Management system, also known as the PERM Labor Certification. Details are provided through its official website at BKLawGroup.com



PERM is Application for Permanent Labor Certification from the United States Department of Labor. The system is highly-sought after by immigrants, as it is the first step for certain foreign nationals in obtaining an employment-based immigrant visa, known colloquially as a “green card”. It is also the prerequisite for other employment-based preference categories such as EB-2 and EB-3.



Like most immigration-related legal systems, it is a fairly complex process that ideally involves extensive legal experience and expertise. To that end, BK Law Group has welcomed clients to contact one of its immigration attorneys for a free consultation. The group has represented a diverse range of clients, including local and foreign investors, small and large businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals across industries.



Overall, the firm provides wide range of legal services, particularly in the areas of real estate, immigration, and corporate law. Its extensive legal services run the gamut from visas and citizenship applications, to real estate refinancing and company registration.



Furthermore, the firm’s legal services emphasize attention on the individual needs and unique circumstances of the client, creating personalized approaches and strategies for addressing a variety of legal matters.



About BK Law Group

BK Law Group was founded in 1999 by attorneys Joshua Bratter and Matthew Krieger and operates out of Miami Beach. In addition to real estate, its lawyers also specialize in corporate and immigration law. The reputable legal firm is well-known for its comprehensive and high-performance service, as attested by several prominent testimonials from previous clients.