BK Law Group Offers Online Bill Paying Feature

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- BK Law Group, a South Florida full-service law firm, allows clients to pay for its services through an online bill paying feature on its official website, BKLawGroup.com.



The feature is visible on the lower left-hand corner of its homepage menu, allowing clients with Visa, MasterCard, and American Express to pay for any cases the firm has handled. The paying method is effortless and secure, coinciding with BK Law Group’s expressed dedication to make its services streamlined for the convenience of their clients.



To that end, the law firm is known for implementing other innovative and web-based approaches to customer service. Notably, users can access the services of the firm’s Miami Immigration Lawyers for a consultation call or meeting upon the filling out of a simple form, which is also accessible on the website’s main page.



Users must only provide basic and relevant information – such as immigration status, country of origin and residence, and so on – followed by a brief description of the legal matter in question. Alternatively, clients can also call 305-674-8472 to obtain this service. In a similar vein, BK Law Group also provides other cost-free legal services, including general legal consultation and closing cost quotes for a property.



Overall, the firm provides a wide range of legal services, particularly in the areas of real estate, immigration, and corporate law. The group has represented a diverse range of clients, including local and foreign investors, small and large businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals across industries. Its extensive legal services run the gamut from visas and citizenship applications, to real estate refinancing and company registration.



Furthermore, the BK Law Group emphasizes attention on the individual needs and unique circumstances of the client, creating personalized approaches and strategies for addressing a variety of legal matters. It utilizes advanced communications technology and developed professional networks so as to better serve clients internationally.



About BK Law Group

BK Law Group was founded in 1999 by attorneys Joshua Bratter and Matthew Krieger and operates out of Miami Beach. The reputable legal firm is well-known for its comprehensive and high-performance service, as attested by several prominent testimonials from previous clients.