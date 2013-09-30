BL Die Casting Now Ensures Top Quality Production of Aluminum Die Casting with Their Improved Quality Parameters

Ningbo City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Today, the aluminum die casting industry is trending in the right direction with the burgeoning demand of dies casting parts to be used in a number of industrial applications. China based BL Die Casting is the leading supplier of die casting parts made of aluminum. The company now announces to produce improved and high-quality die casting parts to help meet the needs of various industries.



BL Die Casting invites industries to have a glimpse of their casting parts and compare it with other similar products to determine their quality and technical supremacy. The company maintains that the design intent is the key of these die casting parts which make them a perfect fit for different types of applications. According to a company representative, they always ensure the dimensional integrity of their Aluminum casting so that it can maintain its functional advantages in extremely complicated product designs as well.



Discussing the importance of these improved casting parts, one of the R&D engineers of the company reveals, “Many times, when the geometry of a design is too complex, it becomes quite difficult to analyze and inspect the casting. Now, our pre-inspected casting will provide industries with a new approach where producing high-quality products would be rather a simple process.”



While producing their Aluminum die casting, the company uses tools that give a complete 3D geometry of the casting. This helps gauge the efficiency of the casting and makes sure that all its parts suitably and properly meet the design intent of the application where it is to be used. A quality supervision specialist at their production center reveals, “It takes a long time to program the casting parts to meet their design specification and we take great care to inspect them and guarantee their appropriateness. This is the reason why the final output is free from all errors and establishes their own benchmark of excellence and high quality.” One can check the features and specialties of their superb quality dies casting products by visiting their website http://www.bldiecasting.com



About BL Die Casting

Ningbo Zhenhai Bolang Metal Product Factory, or more popularly known as BL Die Casting, was established in 2002. The company is located in Guisi Industrial Area, Zhenhai District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province in China, and specializes in Aluminum die casting, Zinc die casting parts, CNC machining parts as well as all kinds of surface finishing products. The company’s main products include computer accessories, furniture accessories, lighting, products, heat sinks, automobile components, electronic components etc. Their products are mainly exported to countries such as USA, Europe (England, Germany, Italy, Belgium etc), Asia (Japan, Korea etc).



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Mr Andy Yan

Telephone: 0086-13586820115

FAX: +86-0574-86551791

Email: andy@bldiecasting.com

Website: http://www.bldiecasting.com