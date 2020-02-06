Blacc Cuzz – The New Voice of the Street Brings Trap Rap to a Whole New Level

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The industry craves authenticity, and here comes hip-hop rap artist Blacc Cuzz, whose past contains drug dealing, death, prison on murder charges, two bullets in his left lung, and more.



"I want to be known as the new voice of the streets." - Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Blacc Cuzz's full story is one of triumph over adversities that would annihilate lesser men.



Blacc's first step into the world of music was investing in another local artist. Going on tour with Eightball and MJG opened Blacc's eyes to a potential career as a musician and the realization he was the best artist he could sign to his record label, Dream Big Empire. Therefore, Blacc Cuzz focused on understanding the music business as both an MC and an independent CEO.



His formidable hooks to engage the listeners are Blacc's style and captivating narratives, offered through a raw and honest vision.



His musical influences are the artists he used to listen to with his friends: B.G., Soulja Slim, Yo Gotti, Boosie Badazz, Gucci Mane and Jeezy.



His rhymes mix dreams and reality, but it's the relatability of trying to make a name for himself in the street that attracts listeners to his growing music catalog. His approach contains darkness but also optimism, the good days he's experiencing, and the bright future ahead.



Today, Blacc Cuzz is using his lived experiences in the seedier neighborhoods of Pittsburgh as fuel for his rhythms and flow. As Blacc himself says: "we graduated from the streets and now we have grown up, that's why we're going to give them the story in music." He is focused on talking about the difficulties and obstacles he has overcome.



A formidable example of this narrative ability is his latest album titled "Stretch It". A vibrant and heartfelt masterpiece that oscillates between trap, rap and hip-hop and pulses of its own life. Here Blacc Cuzz shows all the penetrating and pervasive force of his flow and lyrics. Not just a simple song, but a genuine, unfiltered insight into Blacc world, that is the sum of everything shaping his past. The new voice of the street is already here. It's Blacc Cuzz's with "Stretch It"!