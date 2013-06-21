Black Atheist Organization Awards First in the Family College Scholarships to Undocumented, Foster Care and LGBT Youth

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Black Skeptics Los Angeles, an African American atheist community-based organization, has awarded four outstanding South Los Angeles students college scholarships. Jamion Allen, Phillip Aubrey, Hugo Cervantes and Victory Yates from Washington Prep High School and King Drew Medical Magnet in South Los Angeles will receive $1000 scholarships toward their college expenses.



In 2013, Black Skeptics Los Angeles (BSLA), a 501c3 nonprofit, spearheaded its First in the Family Humanist Scholarship initiative, which focuses on undocumented, foster care, homeless and LGBTQ youth who will be the first in their families to go to college. The organziation was created to provide resources for non-believers of color and combat stereotypes about atheists not being socially responsible. Responding directly to the school-to-prison pipeline crisis in communities of color, BSLA is the first atheist organization to specifically address college pipelining for youth of color. If current prison pipelining trends persist the Education Trust estimates that only “one of every 20 African American kindergartners will graduate from a four-year California university” in the next decade.



Website: http://www.blackskepticsla.org



Contact: Sikivu Hutchinson, shutch2396@aol.com, 213-703-6982