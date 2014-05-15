Black Atheists Stand in Solidarity with Week of Action for Marissa Alexander

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- To raise awareness about mass incarceration and domestic violence, Black atheist groups will participate in the Mother’s Day Week of Action for Marissa Alexander from May 9th through 18th. Alexander is a Florida mother of three who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for protecting herself against her abusive ex-spouse in 2012. Alexander’s case exemplifies the disproportionate burden criminalization, domestic violence and mandatory minimum sentencing has on African American women and communities of color. The Black Skeptics Group of Los Angeles and Chicago, in addition to the Chocolate City Skeptics, will participate in fundraising, letter writing and other outreach to increase awareness of the impact of prison pipelining on communities of color.



About The Black Skeptics Group

The Black Skeptics Group (BSG) is a 501c3 organization provides resources, education and outreach to non-believers of color. BSG partners with community-based organizations across the nation on projects that promote social justice and humanism.



Contact Info:



Sikivu Hutchinson

blackskeptics@gmail.com

Black Skeptics Group

8703 La Tijera Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

323-304-9578

www.blackskepticsla.org