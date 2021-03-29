Black Cats Groups Offering Best in Class Explosion Proof Cameras at Competitive Prices

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- Black Cats has a legacy of safeguarding premises and more across Chennai through state-of-the-art electronic security solutions. The company retails and installs CCTV cameras, burglar alarm, fire alarm systems, breath analyzers, GPS vehicle trackers, door access, metal detectors, under vehicle inspector, traffic safety, signage system, home automation and entrance automation. The products are tested for their performance, longevity and overall quality, and resold at affordable prices. The installations are done by experienced crews in such a way that security products capture things in greater detail and are less prone to damage and tampering.



The spokesperson at Black Cats recently stated, "At Black Cats, we take security seriously. We have a modern facility where manufacturing happens in line with established quality standards. Our programming and software team has what it takes to tailor solutions to the client's exact requirements. We ensure professional installations through a trained and qualified team across every nook and cranny of Chennai. Several years on, we are yet to receive a service call, which testifies our installation abilities and makes us the go-to source for those wanting to get CCTV installation in Chennai. We charge competitively without compromising quality."



Black Cats supports electronic security requirements of transportation, industrial, residential, commercial office, campus, police and military, retail, health care, banking, construction, worship and other sectors comprehensively. In wake of the pandemic, the company has recently shifted focused on manufacturing top-quality hands-free foot operated sanitizer dispenser. The product measures one meter, accommodates a bottle of up to 5 litters and offers an adjustable height for the bottle and 5 seconds of dispensing time per person. With an MS power-coated construction, the hands-free foot operated sanitizer dispenser is build to last and perform.



On explosion-proof cameras, the spokesperson stated, "In oil & gas refineries, paint factories, fuel stations and other hazardous settings, a spark can be devastating, causing casualties and property damage. Explosion-proof cameras can deter such a catastrophe. When buyers wish to buy explosion proof camera in Chennai, they turn to us. Our explosion-proof cameras ensure maximum safety, long life and zero glare image in the dark. Made of Grade 304 stainless steel, the enclosure survives extreme temperature and doesn't let spark exit the device and cause an explosion. A night vision without auxiliary light is another redeeming feature of our cameras."



Colour images in zero visibility conditions can be achieved with Black Cats explosion proof cameras. They meet global standards for CCTV code of practice, ensuring genuine resolutions across all conditions. The cameras can support Symbian, Android, Windows and iOS phones, and Windows and iMac computers. Black Cats offers prices 15% lower than the competition, along with lucrative deals to help buyers save on each purchase. Presently, the company is offering a 'Protect Now and Pay Later' scheme where the payment can be made in EMIs.



About Black Cats Groups

Black Cats Groups is the leading full-service electronic solutions provider based in Chennai. The company manufactures CCTV cameras, burglar alarm, fire alarm systems, breath analyzers, GPS vehicle trackers, door access, metal detectors, under vehicle inspector, traffic safety, signage system, home automation and entrance automation. The solutions are backed by affordable prices, professional installations and dedicated support.



Contact Information:



Black Cats Groups

Black Cats Industrial Automation No: 1,

Gayathri Nagar, Ermbliyur Tambaram,

Chennai - 600 059,

Tamil Nadu, India

Delivery Support:

Phone: 044-22390 618, 8015858604

Technical Support

Phone: 7350012345 (Call Centre), 044-22390 618

Email: support@blackcatsgroup.com

Sales Support

Phone: 7350012345 (Top Priority), 08047018096 (Call Centre)

Email: sales@blackcatsgroup.com

Website: https://www.blackcatsgroup.com/