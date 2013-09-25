Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Black Consumers Attitudes Toward Car Buying - US - September 2013



Black car buyers are both aspirational and cash conscious, with an eye on finding a vehicle that will express their personality. While black car buyers say they are keen on selecting a model based on previous experiences, more black respondents say that they plan their next purchase to be a foreign rather than a domestic make.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/black-consumers-attitudes-toward-car-buying-us-september-2013



TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Data sources

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary

Profile and demographics

Black purchasing power expected to rise significantly by 2017

Figure 1: Trends and share in purchasing power, by race/Hispanic origin, 1990-2017

Car ownership and buying

Black households more likely to consider new car than white or Hispanic households when they make their next purchase

Figure 2: Future vehicle purchase: expectation of next car bought new vs. used, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2012-March 2013

More than a third of black respondents plan to buy another car in the next year

Figure 3: Expectation of when next vehicle will be purchased, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2012-March 2013

Black households spent an average $20,000 on their most recently acquired vehicle

Figure 4: Amount spent on latest vehicle purchase among black households, October 2011-November 2012

Black households show stronger consideration for Toyota, Honda, and Nissan than for domestic vehicles

Figure 5: Auto brand ownership and intention to buy, May 2013

Perceptions of car brands

American carmakers need further engagement with black consumers

Figure 6: Attitudes about foreign vs. domestic automobiles, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2012-March 2013

Domestic brands perceived as involved in the black community

Figure 7: Perceptions of major auto brands as advertising to or involved in the black community, May 2013

Purchasing influencers

Black households loyal to brand

Figure 8: Important factors when deciding where to purchase most recent vehicle, by household income, May 2013

Women more interested in safety features

Figure 9: Features that will influence the purchase of next vehicle, by gender, May 2013

What we think



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175543



Issues and Insights

How can domestic automakers increase purchase consideration among blacks/African-Americans?

Issues

Insights

Getting more blacks/African-Americans into the new and CPO cars they clearly desire

Issues

Insights



Trend Applications

Trend: Mood to Order

Trend: Patriot Games

Mintel Futures: Access Anything, Anywhere



Latest Reports:



Contract Catering - UK - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175532



Menu innovation represents a key opportunity for operators to bolster sales in the higher education sector where a fifth of students currently state that they avoid or limit their use of catering on campus as the current food choices are too boring.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175532



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: UK contract catering market size and forecast, 2008-18

Market factors

Companies, brands and innovation

The university catering consumer

Factors which influence students’ food/drink purchases

Figure 2: Factors which influence students’ food/drink purchases, July 2013

Use of catering on and off campus



Leisure Time - China - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175533



Due to the slowing consumer economy in China, competition is increasing in many leisure services sectors, and this is forcing leisure service providers to look beyond their immediate consumer bases and develop more business among middle and lower income groups, and in lower tier cities.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175533



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Report structure

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

Key trends

Consumer leisure spending weaker amid economic uncertainty

Figure 1: Urban per capita household leisure services spending, 2007-11

Choosing and planning leisure activities

Figure 2: Frequency of spending leisure time, by type of activity in the past 12 months, July 2013

Making more time for leisure, and spending more on it

Figure 3: Changes in the amount of time spent on leisure by type of activity compared to 12 months ago, July 2013

Fitting leisure into a work-life balance

Figure 4: Average time people spend on leisure time during the week and at weekends in the past 12 months, July 2013

What we think



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.