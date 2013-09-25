MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Black Consumers Attitudes Toward Car Buying - US - September 2013"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Black Consumers Attitudes Toward Car Buying - US - September 2013
Black car buyers are both aspirational and cash conscious, with an eye on finding a vehicle that will express their personality. While black car buyers say they are keen on selecting a model based on previous experiences, more black respondents say that they plan their next purchase to be a foreign rather than a domestic make.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Data sources
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
Profile and demographics
Black purchasing power expected to rise significantly by 2017
Figure 1: Trends and share in purchasing power, by race/Hispanic origin, 1990-2017
Car ownership and buying
Black households more likely to consider new car than white or Hispanic households when they make their next purchase
Figure 2: Future vehicle purchase: expectation of next car bought new vs. used, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2012-March 2013
More than a third of black respondents plan to buy another car in the next year
Figure 3: Expectation of when next vehicle will be purchased, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2012-March 2013
Black households spent an average $20,000 on their most recently acquired vehicle
Figure 4: Amount spent on latest vehicle purchase among black households, October 2011-November 2012
Black households show stronger consideration for Toyota, Honda, and Nissan than for domestic vehicles
Figure 5: Auto brand ownership and intention to buy, May 2013
Perceptions of car brands
American carmakers need further engagement with black consumers
Figure 6: Attitudes about foreign vs. domestic automobiles, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2012-March 2013
Domestic brands perceived as involved in the black community
Figure 7: Perceptions of major auto brands as advertising to or involved in the black community, May 2013
Purchasing influencers
Black households loyal to brand
Figure 8: Important factors when deciding where to purchase most recent vehicle, by household income, May 2013
Women more interested in safety features
Figure 9: Features that will influence the purchase of next vehicle, by gender, May 2013
What we think
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Issues and Insights
How can domestic automakers increase purchase consideration among blacks/African-Americans?
Issues
Insights
Getting more blacks/African-Americans into the new and CPO cars they clearly desire
Issues
Insights
Trend Applications
Trend: Mood to Order
Trend: Patriot Games
Mintel Futures: Access Anything, Anywhere
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
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Executive Summary
The market
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Report structure
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Key trends
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Figure 1: Urban per capita household leisure services spending, 2007-11
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Figure 2: Frequency of spending leisure time, by type of activity in the past 12 months, July 2013
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Figure 3: Changes in the amount of time spent on leisure by type of activity compared to 12 months ago, July 2013
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