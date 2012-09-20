Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Launching a social media network requires research and planning especially when targeting a select group, EBS the social media dating and networking website is just that network that?s poised on becoming a very recognized brand.



Wild Card dating will be a major part in the building blocks of EBS, Two individuals will be randomly selected from the network to go on a date of their choice....choices will be provided by the network. Limousine, dinner, wine tasting whatever the guest may choose and all expenses will be covered by the network.



Now for the twist, the entire date will be filmed and and posted on their website for entertainment purposes and to share their experience with the network. Along with an awesome concept members can look forward to mixers, events, and their very own forum called “Ask Richard Anything” where discussions cover everything from business, dating, relationships, and life.



For more info visit Elite Black Society at: http://www.eliteblacksociety.com