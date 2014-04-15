Black Denim Lit Launches Its April 2014 eBook

Renton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Black Denim Lit is a monthly journal of fiction available on the web and on all eReaders for free through BlackDenimLit.com. This month, Christopher T. Garry brings together seventy pages of bold, intriguing new fiction from Phil Richardson, Oscar Windsor-Smith, Steven Crandell, Bob Carlton, Michael Fontana, Craig Temple and Chad Greene. All the authors expand significantly on their work with dark, often speculative tales creating narratives that are variously cynical, inspiring, disturbing, longing and irreverent.



“The authors are at their best here,” said Garry. “It’s been a real pleasure to work with them to bring this edition together. I couldn’t be more honored and inspired by their thoughtful work.”



Windsor-Smith starts the new eBook off with Officer Winston Morgan, working a cold case that no one should touch, bringing back memories of “The Maltese Falcon.” Next, Richardson presents the reader with a couple working out the details of how to comply with the negative population growth policies under the terms of apparent immortality. Crandell also brings a widower who considers his path, the complexity of societal expectations, and precepts when there is nothing left.



Additional stories contained in Black Denim Lit’s April 2014 edition includes “A Lesson from the Road” by Bob Carlton, “Maps and Miracles” by Michael Fontana, “Best Baby” by Craig Temple, and “Drill & Kill” by Chad Greene.



The relatively new publication Black Denim Lit is a culminating publishing effort for Garry. He has been working for a few years now in the indie publishing space bringing to light some truly original works. He cut his teeth working for online literary journals reading slush piles and offering feedback directly to authors wherever possible, something that is unusual for editing in this industry.



Black Denim Lit can be found on BlackDenimLit.com as well as BlackDenimLit.wordpress.com, facebook.com/BlackDenimLit, twitter.com/BlackDenimLit, and most social media outlets using the keyword “BlackDenimLit.”



About Black Denim Lit

Black Denim Lit is an eBook project created by Christopher T. Garry. A new version of the book is published every month, bringing readers intriguing tales with dark themes. Black Denim Lit welcomes the contributions of new and established writers to the magazine. For more information, please visit http://www.bdlit.com