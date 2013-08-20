Conrad Murray to Be Released Early from Prison According to Loop21.com

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Loop21.com, a leading resource for black entertainment news, today reported that Conrad Murray, the doctor convicted in the accidental death of pop legend, Michael Jackson will be released from jail on October 28, after serving less than two years of a four-year sentence. Following the 2011 conviction for involuntary manslaughter for giving the “King of Pop” a lethal dose of the powerful sedative Propofol, Murray served his time in county jail - rather than state prison - due to overcrowding in the California prison system.



According to black entertainment news sources, Murray has been a model inmate and the authorities have granted him an early release due to good behavior and the overcrowding in the California jail system. Murray reportedly has been serving his time in solitary confinement because of the high-profile nature of his case - and because the victim was a beloved figure in pop culture.



The Jackson family has expressed their anger over the reduced sentence. “It is not right that I will never be able to see my son again, while his mother can see him,” said Katherine Jackson as reported by black entertainment news and other news outlets.



In addition to the reduced sentence, the Jackson family is enraged that Murray has refused to provide testimony in their wrongful death lawsuit against concert promoter AEG Live, which was promoting Jackson's 2009 'This Is It' tour.



Following his release, Murray's life will hardly go back to normal. He was stripped of his medical license for his involvement in Michael Jackson's death and he has been vilified by Jackson fans and supporters.



For more on the latest black entertainment news, visit http://www.loop21.com/.



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