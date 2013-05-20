Attention Beautiful Black Women Fans of "Honey" and "Suede" Magazines

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Alicia Suggs and Arianne Suggs have just introduced their new publication "1966 Magazine” for beautiful black women worldwide. The new magazine is available as a downloadable app for the iPhone or iPad. It features the latest fashion, travel and entertainment news geared towards young, beautiful black women who want to read about and stay aware of the latest trends in fashion, beauty, hair, travel, entertainment and lifestyle.



“1966 Magazine” is distributed through iTunes and subscriptions are available on a yearly basis or per issue. Each issue is filled with articles written by and for women of color. The magazine itself is a sleek and stylish full color glossy magazine that is reflective of the stylish and sexy, black women who are the target demographic.



Articles take the reader to exotic locations so they can see what the trends are in major international cities around the globe. The magazine also covers major fashion-related events from the well-known fashion weeks in various major cities to the glamorous Hollywood parties.



Compared To Honey and Suede Magazines



Readers of “1966 Magazine” are comparing it to past publications like “Honey” and “Suede.” These magazines enriched the lives of generations of black women, keeping them up to date on all of the latest trends. Unfortunately those magazines are no longer around, but the Suggs sisters have modeled their “1966 Magazine” on these historic magazines and are intent on bringing back the glory days of fashion and style magazines created especially for young, ‘got it going on’ women of color.



According to Arianne Suggs, “there is already a built-in audience eager for the return of this type of publication.” A recent article remembering the heyday of “Suede” magazine ignited a firestorm of memories as readers of this iconic publication flooded the comment box with things like, “Suede was our Vogue…only upgraded” and I LOVED me some Suede, especially the shots of the Chic sistas just out and about on the streets…sad indeed…guess we jus gotta keep supporting our blog sistas/fashionistas.” Suggs is eager and ready to receive that support.



Beautiful Black Women This Magazine Is For You!



Readers who have already gotten a look at “1966 Magazine” are already comparing it to the great style magazines of the past. One reader, happy to have this type of magazine back recently said, “This is a wonderful magazine finally stories about women of color that are fun and intelligent...I would recommend this to any woman is into fashion and loves to keep up with what’s going on in Hollywood!!”



1966 Magazine is the new guilty pleasure for beautiful black women who want to know the latest trends in fashion, beauty, black hair, travel, entertainment and lifestyle.



Alicia Suggs, Co-Founder of 1966 Magazine, began her career in Visual Effects. At 24, she won an Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Primetime Emmy Award for her contributions to the Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special – HBO “The Pacific.”



Arianne Suggs, Co-Founder of 1966 Magazine, began her career in Television and Documentary Production. As an Associate Producer, she has interviewed some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Ne-Yo, Tyrese, 50 Cent, Yolanda Adams, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, P. Diddy, Tom Cruise, John Legend, John Voight, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mary J. Blige and many more.



