Black First — American Second Reveals the Life and Legend of Civil Rights Attorney Floyd Bixler McKissick, Sr.

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Black First — American Second, a new limited docu-series, is coming to audiences worldwide later next year. The four-part series will give viewers unprecedented access into the story of this monumental civil rights icon. Giving viewers a new look at McKissick's life, Black First — American Second will include stories told through McKissick's uncovered writings, television appearances, and interviews with those who knew him best.



Coming November 2021, episode one, Three-Fifths of a Man, will illustrate that McKissick's words about racism, justice, and equality in 1960s America ring truer than ever in 2020. A man of conviction committed to destroying institutional racism, McKissick fought his lifelong battle in the court of law, through the written word, through non-violent protests, and by founding a city devoted to the principles of Black Power.



A well-documented man, much of McKissick's monumental life as a civil rights activist remains untold and unfamiliar to people around the world. Shining a powerful lens on his life and legacy, Black First — American Second revives McKissick's story for a twenty-first-century audience.



For a limited time, support Black First — American Second on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bfas/black-first-american-second



Contact: Elliot Blumberg

Company: Three Fifths Productions, L.L.C

Email: info@threefifthsproductions.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bfas/black-first-american-second

Instagram: instagram.com/threefifthsproductions/