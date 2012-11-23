Black Friday 2012 and Cyber Monday Deals Are Featured in New Website CyberMondayDeals2012.co

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- CyberMondayDeals2012.co, a website that is devoted to helping holiday shoppers have the best Black Friday 2012 and Cyber Monday experiences possible, has just launched its new, user-friendly site. The new deal finder website allows people to research what is going to be on sale on both major shopping days, which will help them plan which stores they will visit—both in person and online.



For many people, Black Friday shopping has become part of their Thanksgiving weekend traditions. After filling up on turkey, stuffing and green bean casserole, millions of people head out in the middle of the night to get in on some of the best holiday deals possible.



Those who prefer to shop from the comfort of home may do so on Cyber Monday 2012, which is typically the largest online shopping day of the year. Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is also filled with amazing savings on a plethora of products.



This is where the new website CyberMondayDeals2012.co comes into play. By giving shoppers advance notice of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, they can determine ahead of time which stores will have the products and deals they are looking for. This will help people save both time and money.



The site is easy-to-navigate and filled with a wide variety of information. In addition to dozens of sale items that are featured on the home page, a handy Cyber Monday deal finder will allow shoppers to enter in what specific items they are looking for.



Another section of the website features helpful posts that offer details on many of the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales. Recently-posted articles detail how shoppers can get $200 off select Dell computers, and find great sales on televisions, Xbox and Playstation game systems, and laptops.



According to one of the articles, shoppers who are in the market for electronics will find some amazing prices on Cyber Monday.



“All of those goodies you’ve been drooling over all year long can now be yours for a fraction of what they list for the rest of the year,” the article noted, adding that from Kindle HDs to the Apple iPod Touch and more, Cyber Monday electronics deals are going to be prevalent.



“You won’t be able to turn on your computer without seeing deal after deal everywhere you turn. When that day arrives, there will be less than a month left until Christmas arrives, so all of the merchandise that e-commerce stores want to move will have prices at bargain basement rates.”



