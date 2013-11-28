Black Friday 2013 Canon 70D Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest digital camera, Canon 70D, to its list. The cameras have went through a major change in the last decade with new technologies always giving rise to the next perfect shot taking device. Canon 70D has set a new tone in the industry, by offering a relatively affordable camera that can give the professional photographers a run for their money.



Price and info of Canon 70D is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the camera’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Camera manufacturers have been trying to create a camera that offers professional like picture and video taking abilities but is priced in the affordable range. Even though the Canon 60D was a decent attempt at this there were some shortcomings which have now been fulfilled in the 70D. The camera has received such great feedback from amateur photographers to professionals that its sales are actually now rising due to word of mouth.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the camera should check for any Black Friday Canon 70D Deals and Cyber Monday Canon 70D Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Canon 70D price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/canon-70d/ as well.



“Professional photographers have commended many features of the Canon 70D and some have even called it a ‘Game Changer’. Usually novice photography enthusiasts simply look for the amount of pixels a camera has, however great pictures require more than simply the number of pixels a shot has. One aspect is the sensitivity to light scale, called as ISO of the camera which offers clarity and precision in dim light. The Canon 70D has ISP 100-12800, which can be further expandable to 25600, one of the best available in the industry. The Canon 70D also comes with extensive accessories that further enhance the picture and video taking capabilities of the camera. Overall the Canon 70D is a perfect gift for a photography enthusiast or even novice photographers who want to advance their talents”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Canon 70D by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/canon-70d/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/canon-70d/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Canon 70D's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com