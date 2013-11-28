Black Friday 2013 Chromecast Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the digital media player for TV, Google Chromecast to its list. Chromecast one of the most affordable entertainment devices in the industry and it is also considered one of the most useful accessories for TVs. Through Chromecast people can convert a TV, which has a HDMI port, into a Smart TV capable of viewing any online content.



Price and info of Chromecast is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the device’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Google’s Chromecast is a neat device which has enabled regular TV owners to also view streaming videos via the internet. One of the major reasons why we think Chromecast will be a big hit this holiday season is because it is very affordable and can be gifted to many people or families. Since price is not an issue, it is very likely that Individuals will also purchase the Chromecast for themselves and at least experiment with the device to view its capabilities.”



The spokesperson further advised that potential purchasers who are seeking for discounts on the online streaming device for TV should check for any Black Friday Chromecast Deals and Cyber Monday Chromecast Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Chromecast price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/chromecast/ as well.



“Another reason why Chromecast is already selling so well and will further be sold into the holidays is that it is a new form of technology. Curiosity has been a defining aspect for products in recent times, as people are now more comfortable in purchasing items that can fulfill their wants. The comparatively new technology industry has come up with many innovative products like Chromecast that have excited the general public. Hence, as a gift the Chromecast will also be appreciated by the receiver because it will be one of the most curious gifts they will get”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Chromecast by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/chromecast/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/chromecast/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Google Chromecast's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com