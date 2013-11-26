Black Friday 2013 Google Nexus 5 Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- ThankShopping.com has recently added Google Nexus 5 to its list of gift recommendations for friends and family during the upcoming holiday season and has reviewed the popular smartphone which has created immense buzz in the consumer electronics industry. Nexus 5 is the first phone to have the new Android 4.4., KitKat and is considered one of the most affordable phones amongst 5” smartphones.



Price and info of Nexus 5 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the phone’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “The much awaited next Android version KitKat is here and Google’s Nexus 5 will be the first to have the OS. However, the major reason why Nexus 5 is being talked about in the industry is the highly competitive price Google has set for the Nexus 5, without compromising on the tech specs of the phone. Looks like Google is all prepared for the holidays by offering full tech specs on both Nexus 5 and their Motorola Moto X smartphones.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the phone should check for any Black Friday Nexus 5 Deals and Cyber Monday Nexus 5 Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The Nexus 5 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site

http://www.thankshopping.com/nexus-5/ as well.



“The Nexus 5 is available in 16GB and 32GB, and two colors – Black and White. The prices will vary between Sprint and T-Mobile and according to the contracts. Amazon.com has already displayed many offers of the Nexus 5.”



“The smartphone is undoubtedly one of the best phones available today. It’s a perfect gift for friends and family during the holiday season”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Nexus 5 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nexus-5/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/nexus-5/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Google Nexus 5's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com