Black Friday 2013 GoPro Hero 3 Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website dedicated in sharing list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently included the GoPro Hero 3 to its list. The tag line ‘World’s Most Versatile Camera’ is rightly used by the GoPro company, as the capabilities of its products have surpassed many previous boundaries. The latest Hero 3 is one of their most popular products, and has been admired by both critics and users alike.



Price and info of GoPro Hero 3 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the camera’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Revolutionary term would be the correct one for GoPro cameras, as they have added new dimensions to taking pictures and making videos. A camera with video resolutions of up to 4K is simply unheard of in the general consumer electronics industry. The GoPro Hero 3 comes in three major models – White, Silver & Black editions. With black edition surpassing many specifications any major manufacturer has offered for general usage. This holiday season will definitely see a major demand for GoPro Hero 3 as they can capture great holiday moments.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the camera should check for any Black Friday GoPro Hero 3 Deals and Cyber Monday GoPro Hero 3 Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The GoPro Hero 3 price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/gopro-hero-3/ as well.



“The white edition can take videos up to 1080p at 30 fps and pictures up to 5 MP at 3 fps, Silver edition can also take videos of up to 1080p at 30 fps but has a better picture capturing capability with an 11 MP camera at 10 fps. The most talked about model is the GoPro Hero 3 Black Edition which can take videos at an amazing 1440p at 48 fps and pictures at 12 MP at 30 fps burst. The three models can be a great gift to any age, however professionals will prefer the Black Edition”, concluded the spokesperson by elaborating on the specs of the editions.



More information, price check and full complete review of GoPro Hero 3 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/gopro-hero-3/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/gopro-hero-3/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. GoPro Hero 3's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com