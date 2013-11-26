Black Friday 2013 HTC One Mini Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that has provided a list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has now included HTC One Mini to its list. The Mini version of the HTC One offers the users to operate the phone single handedly on the 4.3” display while enjoying its optimum features.



Price and info of HTC One Mini is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the Smartphone’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “The Mini versions of high-end smartphones are a new trend that we might get to see a lot from now on. The HTC One received immense praise, yet some people wanted a smaller screen to operate the phone swiftly by one hand. Hence, HTC came up with a Mini version which surprisingly has almost the same aspects as the regular sized phone.”



“The HTC One Mini will be highly demanded during these holidays and as a gift it can’t go wrong since it comes in the top smartphones available today.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the phone should check for any Black Friday HTC One Mini Deals and Cyber Monday HTC One Mini Deals, as additional savings are available during those days.



The HTC One Mini price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/htc-one-mini/ as well.



When asked to whom the smartphone will be a great gift, the spokesperson replied, “One quality of HTC One Mini is that it is appealing to a wide demographic and any gender. Females may like the silver color to the black color, but it really comes down to personal preference. It is hard to go wrong with such an exquisite gift. ”



More information, price check and full complete review of HTC One Mini by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/htc-one-mini/.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/htc-one-mini/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. HTC One Mini's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com