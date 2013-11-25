Black Friday 2013 iPad Air Deals, Cyber Monday Sales and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- ThankShopping.com has recently added iPad Air to its list of recommended gifts these holidays and has reviewed the latest tablet by Apple. The website called iPad Air as one of the best full-sized tablets available in the market today and has commended its much improved performance and sleek design.



Price and info of iPad Air can now be viewed on the website ThankShopping.com, where the full review of the tablet has also been published.



ThankShopping.com has recommended various gadgets and consumer electronics and that will be highly desired during these holidays and can be great gifts for friends and family. Along with iPad Air, the site has also reviewed iPad Mini 2, Kindle Fire HDX and kids tablet LeapPad Ultra by LeapFrog.



The media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com elaborated on the design of iPad Air, “It seems like Apple has concentrated on the functionality of the tablet and its overall design. With a ‘weight of 1 pound’ the tablet is surely one of the lightest models ever created in today’s highly competitive technology industry, especially with a large screen of 9.7 inches.”



He further advised that interested individuals should check the price of the tablet for any Black Friday iPad Air Deals and Cyber Monday iPad Air Deals, as hefty discounts are offered during those days.



The iPad Air price check on Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/ipad-air/ as well.



As for the technical specs the spokesperson stated, “Both many critics and gadget fans agree that iPad Air is the best tablet ever created by Apple. It has a much needed smarter multi-tasking, a control center, more LTE bands support which will be very handy for frequent international travelers, twice the Wi-Fi speed due to its 2 antennas, a one of kind feature which might become a trend in the future and a retina display offering 2048x1536 pixels on the 9.7 inch screen.”



More info, full review and price check of iPad Air can be viewed on the site, http://www.thankshopping.com/ipad-air/, where other recommendations by ThankShopping.com are also listed.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/ipad-air/, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. iPad Air's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com